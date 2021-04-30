AFCON finals: Eagles are favourites, but won’t be easy, says Dosu

1996 Atlanta Olympic gold medalist Dosu Joseph has admitted that the Super Eagles are one of the favourites for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations but was quick to add that it will not be an easy challenge. The three-time AFCON champions finished top of their qualifying group with four wins and two draws. The Super Eagles have now qualified for their 19th appearance in the continental showpiece that will be hosted in Cameroon. Dosu explained that the Super Eagles are well-equipped to win the tournament but insisted other teams could also win it. “Being unbeaten in the qualifying campaign doesn’t make you the favourite for any competition because the least team you expected may just play the spoiler at the main tournament.

Like this: Like Loading...