AFCON finals: Eagles are favourites, but won’t be easy, says Dosu

1996 Atlanta Olympic gold medalist Dosu Joseph has admitted that the Super Eagles are one of the favourites for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations but was quick to add that it will not be an easy challenge. The three-time AFCON champions finished top of their qualifying group with four wins and two draws. The Super Eagles have now qualified for their 19th appearance in the continental showpiece that will be hosted in Cameroon. Dosu explained that the Super Eagles are well-equipped to win the tournament but insisted other teams could also win it. “Being unbeaten in the qualifying campaign doesn’t make you the favourite for any competition because the least team you expected may just play the spoiler at the main tournament.
Related Articles
Bayern breeze past Lyon to set up Champions League final with PSG
Bayern Munich’s relentless march through this season’s Champions League continued as they brushed aside Lyon to book an 11th appearance in the final of the competition and a showdown with Paris St-Germain. The German champions have barely had a glove laid on them in Europe this season, with this their 10th straight Champions League […]
Iheanacho closes in on Ighalo’s record
Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal in the FA Cup semifinal against Southampton on Sunday has put him two goals short of former Watford striker Odion Ighalo as an African who scored 17 goals in all FA Cup competitions in the 2015-16 campaign. Iheanacho scored his 15th goal of the season as Leicester City defeated Southampton 1-0 […]
Liverpool strike fouryear deal with Thiago
Liverpool reportedly entered into a fouryear deal with Thiago Alcantara. Jurgen Klopp’s side are on track to complete a £ 27m transfer for the Bayern Munich star. Thiago Alcantara has been with Bayern Munich since 2013Crédits: Getty Images – Getty According to RMC Sport, Thiago has already said goodbye to his teammates in […]
