AFCON flop, World Cup miss , Amusan heroics, other big 2022 moments

The year 2022 started brightly for Nigeria with the team joining other African countries for the belated 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with everything looking as if the Super Eagles were on course to win their fourth title after the previous achievements in 1980, 1994 and 2013.

The Super Eagles won their first three matches in ruthless fashion, beating seven-time winners, Egypt, in the first match, before two other victories against Guinea Bissau and Sudan, but it was a great shock when a depleted Tunisia defeated them 1-0 in the Round-of-16. With the AFCON not going as planned, all efforts were put into the team qualifying for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and like the Nations Cup, everything was looking promising after the team secured a valuable goalless draw away to their opponents, Ghana, and everyone expecting the Super Eagles to finish the job at the newly-refurbished Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja and be on the flight to Qatar with the former president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, boasting that nothing could stop the team from qualifying for the World Cup.

Alas, it was another heartbreak for Nigerians and football lovers as the Black Stars secured a 1-1 draw in Nigeria thereby qualifying on away goal rule. Same Ghana also stopped the home-based team, the Super Eagles B from qualifying for the 2023 CHAN taking place in Algeria. It was the same story for the Super Falcons, failing woefully at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, failing for the second time in history to be on the podium as the team was beaten in the semis by the host Morocco before losing the third place game to Zambia. It was not all gloom in the country’s football as the Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles became WAFU champions thereby qualifying for the U-17 and U-20 AFCON.

The women’s U-17 team was not left out of the historic performance as they created their own history at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India, winning the third-place game with victory against Germany, making them the first African team to achieve such a feat. Bayelsa Queens also on their part won the bronze medal at the CAF Women’s Champions League. With mixed fortunes trailing football in 2022, other sports rose to the occasion by achieving a lot of firsts for the country.

The 2022 World Athletics Championships will go down in history as the best for Nigeria as Tobi Amusan decided to shattered many years’ records. No Nigerian has ever won a World Championships gold medal in the past not to talk of creating World Record, but Amusan did all that in style, winning the 100m hurdles at the championships that took place in Oregon, USA. While creating a new WR, 12.12secs, in the semifinal of her race, the world was at her feet again when she won the title and almost claimed another record on the same night with her final race, 12.06secs, albeit with wind assistance.

It was not a flash in the pan for Amusan, getting to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, she retained her Commonwealth Games title with a new Games’ Record of 12.30secs. She also made it consecutive Diamond League Trophy wins with a new Meet Record of 12.29secs, drawing the curtains on an incredible season that saw her win the Nigerian, African, Commonwealth, World, and Diamond League titles. Nigeria won a medal at the last Olympic Games, a bronze medal in women’s long jump by Ese Brume and she continued her consistency in 2022 winning a medal at the World Indoor Games, World Championships and the Commonwealth Games.

The first major year of fans returning fully to the sporting arena after the COVID-19 Pandemic saw Nigeria also achieving another feat at the Commonwealth Games, winning medals in a variety of sports, including powerlifting, as well as setting African and Commonwealth Games records in track and field. Team Nigeria amassed an unprecedented 12 gold medals with nine silver and 14 bronze medals, making the outing in Birmingham the most productive in the country’s history.

Years back it was a group of ladies that debuted at the Winter Olympics, competing in a sport not popular in the country, Bobsled since then the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has decided to diversify into other sports and the reward is the qualification of the country’s curling team for the 2024 Youth Winter Olympics.

Following their participation at the recently held World Junior B Curling championship in Finland, Team Nigeria emerged as the first African team to qualify for the curling event of the 2024 Youth Winter Olympics. The country has qualified for both the Mixed and Mixed Doubles events. After suffering two to three postponements, the 2022 National Sports Festival tagged Asaba 2022 took place in Asaba with host, Delta State winning a record seventh festival title.

