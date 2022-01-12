Sports

AFCON: Gbajabiamila congratulates Super Eagles, as Wase charges them to win trophy

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA Comment(0)

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their victory over the Pharaohs of Egypt during their first Group D match at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Tuesday in Cameroon.

 

Gbajabiamila was elated that the Super Eagles put up a superlative performance to defeat the Pharaohs of Egypt, who are considered one of the favourites of the tournament.

 

The speaker, who is the leader of the Federal Government’s delegation to cheer uptheSuperEagles, notedwithdelightthe team spirit among the Eagles players.

 

He urged the Super Eagles to maintain the same spirit and tempo throughout the tournament so that they would come back home with the trophy.

Gbajabiamila also lauded the technical crewof the SuperEagles fordoinga good job. He also applauded the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare and his team, and the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

2020 Olympics: Ogwumike, Akhator, Ezinne, 13 others hit D’Tigress camp in Atlanta

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBF) has invited 16 players to Atlanta for a 10- day training camp as preparation commences for the 2020 Olympics Games in Tokyo. Training camp to be held at Fairfield Inn & Suites, Atlanta will start on Sunday and end on Monday, February 8.   The list is headlined by centre; […]
Sports

EPL: Chelsea squeeze past Barnsley to set up Sheff Utd tie

Posted on Author Reporter

*Southampton beat Wolves to reach last eight Chelsea’s winning run under Thomas Tuchel continued with a narrow victory over Barnsley to set up an FA Cup quarter-final with Sheffield United. Championship side Barnsley were the better team in the first half with Kepa Arrizabalaga blocking Callum Brittain’s attempt at point-blank range. Chelsea, who made 10 […]
Sports

Spurs out of Europe after UEFA rules forfeit of Rennes match

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tottenham are out of the Europa Conference League after UEFA ruled they forfeited their final match against Rennes. The match on December 9 was called off following a Covid outbreak, with 13 positive cases at the London club, reports the BBC. UEFA then said the match could not be rescheduled and referred the matter to its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica