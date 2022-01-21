Sports

AFCON: It’s Nigeria versus Tunisia in Round of 16!

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigeria resume their chase of the fourth title of the Africa Cup of Nations with a mouth-watering clash with Tunisia on Sunday in Garoua.

This is sequel to Gambia’s 1-0 defeat of Tunisia. The game appeared to be going into a scoreless draw before Gambia’s striker, Musa Barrow scored two minutes into three minutes of added time.

Both countries began the game in Limbe knowing that they were already sure of progressing because of results elsewhere.

However, Tunisia knew anything other than victory would likely mean a meeting with Nigeria – the only team with a 100% record at the tournament – in the first round of the knock-out stages.

So, despite a Covid outbreak that left coach Mondher Kebaier only able to name five substitutes with 12 players unavailable, it was no shock the 2004 champions were the more positive side throughout.

Scorpions provide late sting again

Tunisia’s clearest opening saw back-up keeper Gaye dive to his right to thwart Jaziri, who won the spot-kick himself by drawing a foul from the errant foot of The Gambia captain Pa Modou Jagne.

Jaziri became the third different Tunisia player to miss from the spot in the tournament after Youssef Msakni hit the woodwork in the 4-0 win over Mauritania and Wahbi Khazri was denied in the controversial 1-0 defeat by Mali.

Gaye had produced an excellent save to thwart Aissa Bilal Laidouni seconds before the penalty was awarded, and his cause was perhaps helped by the delay leading up to the spot-kick as the Scorpions protested the decision.

That led to ugly scenes after the half-time whistle, with referee Fernando Guerrero Ramirez brandishing a red card to unused Tunisia substitute goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha.

Kebaier’s side laboured after the break, perhaps because of their shortage of numbers – with skipper Khazri among the dozen players unavailable – and The Gambia came on strong, as Barrow was unlucky to see his superb set-piece strike cannon off the woodwork.

But, after late confusion that saw Ramirez appear to send off Tunisia’s Mohamed Drager, only to instead issue separate yellow cards to the defender and team-mate Hannibal Mejbri, Jallow lashed into the top corner from just inside the area three minutes into stoppage time, reports the BBC.

It was another moment to remember for the 23-year-old, who scored his country’s first ever Nations Cup finals goal in their opening game win over Mauritania.

At 150th, the lowest ranked team in the competition, The Gambia had also scored a 90th-minute penalty against Mali to draw their second match, and will be hopeful of punching above their weight once again when Tom Saintfiet’s side face Guinea on Monday.

The full fixtures of the Round of 16:

• Sunday 23 January 2022: Burkina Faso vs Gabon at Limbe Stadium (17:00)

• Sunday 23 January 2022: Nigeria vs Tunisia at Garoua Stadium (20:00)

• Monday 24 January 2022: Guinea  vs Gambia at Bafoussam Stadium (17:00)

• Monday 24 January 2022: Cameroon vs Comoros at Olembe Stadium (20:00)

• Tuesday 25 January 2022: Senegal vs Cape Verde at Bafoussam Stadium (17:00)

• Tuesday 25 January 2022: Morocco  vs Malawi at Yaounde Stadium (20:00)

• Wednesday 26 January 2022: Cote d’Ivoire  vs Egypt at Douala Stadium (17:00)

• Wednesday 26 January 2022: Mali  vs Equatorial Guinea  at Limbe Stadium (20:00)

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Organisers set July 25 date to celebrate Thunder Balogun

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Friends and sports stakeholders have come together to celebrate the 50th years anniversary of the demise of great Nigerian and international soccer ambassador, Teslim ‘Thunder’ Balogun. This was revealed during a press conference on Wednesday where it was revealed that the anniversary will be a week-long event with several activities lined up to pcelebrate an […]
Sports

Cricket: NCF invites 40 to women’s camp

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Nigeria Cricket Federation has invited 40 players to the women’s national team camp in Abuja in preparation for the Kwibuka Women’s Invitational tournament taking place in Kigali, Rwanda from June 4th to 13th. Held annually since 2014, the tournament is the flagship event of the women’s cricket calendar in Rwanda through which the cricket community […]
Sports

Belgian coach front runner for Super Eagles job

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Belgian coach is now the front runner to replace Gernot Rohr as Super Eagles coach just as top officials have ruled out a Nigerian coach like Emmanuel Amuneke taking over the national team. NFF officials led by president Amaju Pinnick met Thursday in Abuja with sports minister Sunday Dare to discuss issues concerning the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica