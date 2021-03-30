Sports

AFCON: Iwobi tests negative for COVID-19

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced that Super Eagles player, Alex Iwobi, has tested negative for COVID-19.
It had earlier been reported that officials of the Super Eagles team questioned Iwobi’s COVID-19 positive test result that forced the Everton FC man to miss Nigeria’s African Cup of Nations qualifier against the Benin Republic last Saturday.
He was replaced by Galatasaray’s Henry Onyekuru in the game that ended 1-0 in favour of the Eagles.
The test result also meant that the 24-year-old, who immediately went into isolation, may not feature in the team’s game against Lesotho which will be played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on Tuesday (today).
However, the NFF, in a tweet on Tuesday morning, announced that further tests carried out on the player returned negative.
The Federation, however, failed to disclose if the player will feature in today’s game against Lesotho or not.
“Update: @NGSuperEagles forward, @alexiwobi has tested negative after further COVID-19 tests were conducted,” the tweet read.

