Sports

AFCON: Just the beginning – Ref Mukansanga

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The first woman to referee an Africa Cup of Nations match is confident it will soon become normal to see a female official in charge at the biggest men’s international tournament on the continent.

“This is a chance we have to start working hard and push. It’s just the beginning and after this Afcon maybe the next one will be on another level,” Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga told journalists in Douala on Friday.

She made history when she took charge of the Group B clash between Guinea and Zimbabwe in Yaounde earlier this week.

She was expected to be joined by two female assistant referees, Carine Atemzabong of Cameroon and Fatiha Jermoumi of Morocco.

However, when the officials entered the pitch for the match at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in the Cameroonian capital, both assistant referees were males.

The previous 32 editions of the flagship African tournament from 1957 were refereed exclusively by men.

Previously Mukansanga was the fourth official when Guinea defeated Malawi on January 10 in Bafoussam.

“We are here not because of a favour or by chance but because we deserved to be here,” she added at Friday’s event organised by the Confederation of African Football.

“It’s a privilege. It’s a pleasure for me and other African women referees.

“It’s an opportunity now to open the door and to show all women in Africa that they are capable and can reach that stage.”

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

JUST IN: Atletico agree fee for Suarez

Posted on Author Reporter

  Atletico Madrid have agreed a £5.5m deal with Barcelona to sign Luis Suarez. The former Liverpool striker is set to bid farewell to the Catalan club in a press conference on Thursday morning after being spotted leaving the Barca training ground in tears on Wednesday, reports Sky Sports.   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   […]
Sports

Imeh, Marylove, cruise to CBN Open semis

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

United States-based Marylove Edwards was in fine form as she stopped the former champion and Edo 2020 National Sports Festival winner Sarah Adegoke 6-2 retired to reach the semi-finals of the women’s singles of the ongoing 43rd edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Open Championship. Top seed and women’s singles defending champion, […]
Sports

Chukwuma Igweonu: Nigeria has lost a star – Minister

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The death of Former Green Eagles Star Chukwuma Igweonu has been described as the end of another golden era of Nigerian Football by Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr Sunday Dare, even as he praised the exploits of the late player. Igweonu played for the Green Eagles from 1958 to 1972.   Some of his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica