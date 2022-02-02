AFCON: Liverpool’s Salah, Mane may clash on GOtv

Liverpool’s forward duo, Mohammed Salah of Egypt and Sadio Mane of Senegal are set to face each other at the final of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) if their respective teams defeat their semi-final opponents. Both forwards have established a bond at the club level having become a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp’s starting eleven and won the Champions League, Premier League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA World Club Cup together with the Reds. Mohammed Salah’s Egypt overturned a goal deficit against Morocco in the quarterfinals courtesy of goals from the Liverpool forward and Aston Villa’s, Mahmoud Trezeguet, to set up a semi-final showdown with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Salah has expressed his desire to lift the AFCON trophy, he said “Of course, I want to win something with the national team. It’s my country, what I love the most. This trophy for me, would be completely different, would be the closest one to my heart.” Mane on the other hand was instrumental as his countrymen defeated Equatorial Guinea 3-1 to book a semi-final match against Burkina Faso. Senegal finished runners-up at the last Nations Cup in 2019 and the Liverpool forward is keen on making sacrifices to help his team make a consecutive final appearance.

