AFCON: Liverpool's stars to clash on GOtv

Liverpool’s forward duo, Mohammed Salah of Egypt and Sadio Mane of Senegal are set to challenge each other for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the Olembe Stadium, Cameroon. Salah’s Pharaohs avenged a 2017 final loss to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon by beating the tournament host via penalty shootouts on Thursday night to book a place in the final in chase for a record eight AFCON title. Mane’s Teranga Lions secured a consecutive AFCON final following a 3-1 victory over Burkina Faso on Wednesday night and they will be hoping to rebound from 0-1 final loss to Algeria at the 2019 edition which was held in Egypt.

Both forwards have established a bond at the club level and have become a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp’s starting eleven and winning the Champions League, Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA World Club Cup together with the Reds. Mane believes that his countrymen will benefit from the 2019 experience to emerge victorious on Sunday in their bid to lift the AFCON trophy for the first time. “Experience is a good asset,” Mane said.

He added, “We played a final last time, so we have experience and we will try to win this trophy. Salah has never hidden his desire to lift the AFCON trophy, he said “Of course, I want to win something with the national team. It’s my country, which I love the most. This trophy for me, would be completely different, would be the closest one to my heart.”

 

Police wins 4Th Osom games

The Nigerian Police Force over the weekend made history by winning the 4th edition of the One Service, One Medal Games held in Abuja by amassing 71 gold, 50 silver and 31 bronze,   The National Security and Civil Defence Corps emerged second with 48 gold, 31 silver and 25 bronze, Federal Fire Service were […]
33 Export Lager Charges Eagles for double win

Having registered a blistering start on Tuesday against the Pharaohs of Egypt at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the Super Eagles have been charged to add another win against Sudan on Saturday. “33” Export Lager, the official beer of the Super Eagles, reckons that a double win resonates perfectly with its unique […]
EPL: Chelsea face Man City test as Liverpool, Man Utd bid to keep pace

  Chelsea host Premier League champions Manchester City in a stiff test of the leaders’ title credentials on Saturday as Liverpool and Manchester United bid to keep pace with Thomas Tuchel’s side. The Blues look well-equipped to end the season as English champions for the first time since 2017 after signing Romelu Lukaku to add […]

