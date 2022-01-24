Sports

AFCON Notes Compiled by Charles Ogundiya

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Visit to Horse Museum in Demsa

It was an historical moment for most of the journalists covering the Garoua centre of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon as they were taken to one of the ancient places in the community, the Horse Museum.

 

Apart from the images of old horses displayed, there were old cars also on parade. I was able to see cars as old as 1930, my late father was not born then.

The story behind the museum was about how their fore fathers migrated from far distance and conquered the community on horses.

According to the Prince and Chiroma of the community, Ahmadou Moustafa, that’s how they always welcome visitors to their city as he was happy that AFCON brought people from different part of the world to his kingdom.

 

I was able to watch a horse ride competition in the community before leaving for my hotel. Red light zone In my quest to get best of the best news items for our teeming readers, I was taken to some areas within the town and I was surprised that like some two cities in Nigeria with red light zones, there are places like that also here in Garoua, Cameroon.

 

One of our guides here in Garoua promised to take me out one night and I was surprised that I was taken to a place that looked like the Allen Avenue, Bodija and the likes of Lagos and Ibadan, displaying their trades in public

 

