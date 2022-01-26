Sports

AFCON Notes compiled by Charles Ogundiya

Garoua turns to ghost town

 

The host city for the Super Eagles games at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations, Garoua, was turned into a ghost town after Nigeria was defeated 1-0 by the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

Yours truly nearly not recognized the town after the defeat as everybody decided to move indoor and mourn the loss.

It would be recalled that Nigeria had enjoyed tremendous support from the people of the town since the arrival of the Super Eagles in the Northern side of Cameroon and they have been looking forward to the team going far.

A popular joint called Agricultural centre was empty after the game and while speaking with one of the sellers there, Dalil Kadidja, she said she had headache immediately after watching the game and decided to pack up and go home.

 

One of the of the volunteers also said he cannot believe what happened while also consoling some of us the journalists to take it as a game and nothing else.
Tunisians mock Nigerian journalists

The Media Centre of the Stade Omnisports Roumde Adjia from day one always has the presence of more Nigerian journalists than any other country and the day of the loss against Tunisia was not an exception.

As usual, we were the most vocal in the centre due to our numbers but immediately after the game, everything changed as the Tunisian journalists finally found their voice and started to taunt the Nigeria journalists, screaming Tunisia and other words in their language, it was a frustrating night for us all and most of us decided to pack our things and leave for somewhere else or our various abode to rest our head. It was a difficult night for us all.

 

 

