AFCON Notes compiled by Charles Ogundiya

Exodus 14:13

Those who are knowledgeable about the Bible will understand what was said in this verse of the Christian holy book and that was the verse on everyone’s lips before the victory against the Pharaoh of Egypt. The part B of the Bible verse; ‘The Egyptians you see today you will never see again’ continued to resonate across every part of the stadium before, during and after the game. To take it further, some said Moses has been tormenting the Egyptians since the days of yore and continued to do so even in 2022. A great banter here in Cameroon but people are already envisaging the two sides probably getting to the final and clashing again. If that dream comes to pass, who do you think will win the game?

Respite

I think there might be respite for some of us that were forced to pay 10,000CFA each by the custom officers en route to Garoua from Douala on our arrival from Nigeria. I reported a scenario whereby we were forced to part with the money and now someone is already promising to take a legal action against the Cameroonian government if we are ready. “My other query sir is to know if you will be taking official action against the stealing from you by the Cameroonian customs officials. You are a journalist, a sacred cow anywhere in the world. No one extorts a journalist. If you decide to take them to task, I volunteer legal services and those of high profile colleagues. If that was Nigeria, UN would have heard about it by now,” the man said. Hopefully we can get our money back; at least that will feed us for three times.

Kisu Kitchen to the rescue

The kitchen was first opened at the 2016 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Rwanda as the journalists covering the competition decided to cook local delicacy as we were all tired of the junk we were eating then. Since arriving in Cameroon, it has been a case of eating all types of rice from white rice, jollof rice and fried rice with the cheapest costing as much as 2,700CFA without water. So, we decided to reopen the kitchen with former Super Falcons Media Officer, Remi Kisu Sulola, spearheading the cooking and for the first time in days, we were able to eat eba and egusi soup and we are looking forward to more like that. Time to thank the management of our hotel for allowing us to use their kitchen and prepare our food although with express instruction that we must always make the place very clean each day. In Kisu Kitchen now, we have garri, yam, rice and guess what semovita, I just hope I won’t get fat before returning to Nigeria.

Almajiri everywhere

Anytime I travelled to the Northern part of Nigeria, there is always the huge presence of small children popularly called Almajiris, begging for money, food and other things just to survive, Garoua is not an exception as they are seen on every street here in the Northern part of Cameroon. Although the place is not too far from Nigeria as it is estimated to be like five to six hours journey to Yola, the Adamawa State capital. The most annoying thing about these Almajiris has been their push to quickly take your food away from your table even when you are still eating, and some of us are not finding it funny because after paying through your nose for a plate of food, you don’t want to see some beggar taking it away without you getting your fill.

Accreditation palava

Some of our colleagues are in Cameroon without accreditation as some of them were denied but were assured of getting it done here at the venue. The music however changed and it has been difficult for them to get over that hurdle especially because they are Nigerians. The excuse was that Nigerians applied for bulk of the slots for accreditation and they have to give other countries opportunity also. However, after buying ticket to cover the opening game against Egypt, some of them have been able to resolve the issue and their accreditation issued to them. They are all good to go ahead of the Super Eagles game against Sudan on Saturday.

Uniformed Mesuya

Suya is a common snack in Nigeria with people taking it with drinks or with garri and the likes but since I have been seeing suya men popularly known as Mesuya, I have never seen anyone of them in uniform. But here in Cameroon, they are always on a white uniform despite dealing with fire, meat and blood coming from the suya that they prepare. I asked one of them who can speak little English why the uniform, he said without that, the government won’t allow them to operate and I think the Nigerian government should take a cue from this. By wearing white, they have to be very neat as any stain on the white dress is always conspicuous. I love their suya though, it has come handy with the garri I brought to Cameroon; I cannot come and kill myself jare.

