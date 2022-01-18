AFCON Notes…compiled by Charles Ogundiya

CAF president donates to a church

St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Yaoundé, Cameroon, was US$200 000 richer on Sunday after the CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, who worshiped at the church decided to donate the money on behalf of his foundation, the Motsepe Foundation.

He was accompanied by the CAF Secretary General, Mr Veron Mosengo-Omba who also attended the church service. It came as a surprise as people appreciate the gesture of the CAF boss whose country, South Africa, failed to qualify for the ongoing AFCON in Cameroon.

That Night club in Yelwa

Since arriving the city, it has been a straight forward routine for most Nigerian journalists, from hotel to stadium, restaurant and back to the hotel.

However, some of my colleagues continue to return to the hotel late in the night and sometimes early in the morning, so I asked ‘guys, where una dey go every night’, it was then they revealed their movement, explaining that they always go to another part of Garoua where things continue to happen.

I decided to follow them after the Super Eagles defeated Sudan and it was another world entirely. We were at the club with plenty to eat and drink. It was on Sunday morning we returned to our hotel. Victory is sweet.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...