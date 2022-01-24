AFCON ouster: Eagles goalie, Okoye, gets death threats

Charles Ogundiya, Garoua, Cameroon

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, has been receiving death threats since the elimination of Nigeria at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Nigeria lost 1-0 to Tunisia in the round of 16 game played at the Garoua centre on Sunday night, with some people accusing Maduka of selling the game.

Since the match, some individuals have taken to the Instagram handle of the goalkeeper to drop some nasty comments.

“You are not a good goal keeper, please go and learn,” an aggrieved fan w. wrote.

Ia_isle wrote: “Maduka you no go live long na you sell this Afcon” as another comment from clifford_marius “Guy…e no go better 4 u…I pray say u no go see next month…na for plane crash u go die.”

The Eagles will Monday evening depart Garoua for Abuja with all the players expected to depart for their various club sides on Tuesday.

