Sports

AFCON: Paseiro’s appointment won’t affect my performance – Eguavoen

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

…says team ‘ll approach each match differently

Super Eagles caretaker coach Austine Eguavoen has shot down insinuations that the appointment of a substantive coach for the national team before the start of the African Cup of Nations has dampened his morale which could affect the way his team will play at the tournament. Eguavoen said during a press conference that the position of the Nigeria Football Federation to name Jose Paseiro as the new man to succeed erstwhile manager Gernot Rohr was in order and he would do his best to justify the confidence reposed in him to lead the squad to AFCON. “I am the Technical Director in the NFF and when a difficult situation arose and my bosses said I should step in, I had to do that in the overall interest of the Nigerian football. You and I knew there would be a time when the substantive coach of the team would be appointed and the NFF has done the needful by making this appointment.

Now, I have a job to do which is to go to the Nations Cup and put smiles on the faces of Nigerians by doing our best. I am not really bothered about that,” he said. Eguavoen also said he was confident striker Odion Ighalo will join up with the team for the AFCON despite the refusal of his Saudi Arabian club to release him. Ighalo is torn between club and country after his team Al Shabab maintained he will not feature at the AFCON after they signed him when he had already retired from international football. Various reports have even suggested that several players have been placed on standby to replace the former Manchester United ace.

“Hopefully Odion comes,” Eguavoen said. “But if he doesn’t come, we have other strikers here too, we have Sunday Awoniyi, there isn there is Kelechi Iheanacho, there are other youngsters. As coaches, we also have to twerk the team in such a way that we will achieve our objectives,” he said. The team has had one of the worst preparation for the AFCON in the history of the country; the Eagles have not had a full training session one week before the start of the tournament as most of the players didn’t show up at their Abuja camp but Eguavoen insisted it is no excuse for them not to do well in Cameroon.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Mrs Sanwo-Olu pumps Super Falcons’ spirit ahead of Accra cracker

Posted on Author Reporter

    The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has charged football-loving Nigerians to give ample support to the Super Falcons’ quest for a place at the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco, as the nine-time African champions get set to fly into Accra on Saturday ahead of a second […]
Sports

EPL: Man Utd stay top after drab draw with Liverpool

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Ndombele stunner helps Spurs beat Sheff Utd Premier League leaders Manchester United were thwarted by the second-half heroics of keeper Alisson in a goalless draw with champions Liverpool. The Brazilian stuck out his foot to block Bruno Fernandes’ strike and then stood tall to save Paul Pogba’s shot. The match failed to live up […]
Sports

EPL: Man City go top after beating Villa

Posted on Author Reporter

  Late goals from Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan ended Aston Villa’s resistance as Manchester City moved top of the Premier League for the first time this season, for a few hours at least, with a hard-earned victory. Pep Guardiola’s side will be knocked off the summit later on Wednesday if Manchester United beat Fulham, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica