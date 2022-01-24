Sports

AFCON: Pinnick praises Eagles after Tunisia defeat

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on AFCON: Pinnick praises Eagles after Tunisia defeat

. Says Nigeria’s focus already on  World Cup play-off

 

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick on Sunday commended the efforts of the Super Eagles despite a 0-1 loss to Tunisia in their Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 match in Garoua.

“We are proud of the efforts of the players. They gave their all and tried very hard to win even when they had numerical disadvantage. It was just not our day.

“I want to thank His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari for his love, support and encouragement to the team while they were in the championship. I also praise the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare for his interest and attention in the progress of the team. Losing at this stage is painful but we take solace in the great spirit with which the team approached its four matches in Cameroon, out of which it won three.

“The focus and attention will now shift to the FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off against Ghana in March. We want to assure Nigerians that we will prepare even harder for those two matches to get the job done.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

We’re not in Tokyo for show –Minister

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare has affirmed that Team Nigeria is not in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for show, but to win laurels for the country by competing clean. Speaking at a brief ceremony organised by the Ethiopian Airline to send the Minister and others forth, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International […]
Sports

David Silva signs for Real Sociedad after leaving Man City

Posted on Author Reporter

  David Silva has joined Real Sociedad as a free agent on a two-year deal after his Manchester City contract expired. Lazio were confident of reaching an agreement to sign Silva, according to Sky in Italy, and offered the 34-year-old a three-year deal worth €10m a year. However, the Spaniard has opted to join Sociedad – who […]
Sports

…hails Amusan despite 4th place finish

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Following Tobi Amusan’s 4th place finish at the women’s 100m hurdles final on Monday, Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr Sunday Dare has commended her efforts.   “Tobi Amusan still remains one of Nigeria’s greatest competitors in athletics. She gave a good account of herself. We celebrate her exploits.   “The important thing to […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica