AFCON qualifier: CAF bars media, journalists from Nigeria, S’Leone match

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has categorically stated that no journalists or supporters would be allowed inside the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City for Friday’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.
In the guidelines communicated to the Nigeria Football Federation, CAF instructed, under Media Operations, that there would be no mixed zone, virtual press conference only if possible (media officers from both teams only), and that only the TV channels with the rights will be allowed flash interviews. Also, only photographers of participating teams would be allowed at the match.
The above puts to rest all previous speculations regarding having spectators at the match venue, and whether members of the media would be allowed into the arena.
NFF’s Director of Competitions, Bola Oyeyode on Monday said only individuals accredited by the NFF would be allowed inside the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for the Day 3 qualifier, which will kick off at 5pm Nigeria time.

