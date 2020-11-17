Sports

AFCON qualifier: Eagles grind out goalless draw against Leone Stars

Nigeria’s Super Eagles played out a goalless draw against Sierra Leone in the reverse fixture of the AFCON qualifying match at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown.
Nigeria went into the match on the back of a disappointing 4-4 draw on Friday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, with a promise of a better performance.
Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho blew what was Nigeria’s best chance in the game, blasting over the goal after he was put through by Samuel Chukwueze in the 59th minute.
Nigeria also had a goal disallowed in the 62nd minute after Alex Iwobi was found in an offside position just before Kelechi Iheanacho headed in his cross.
Nigeria still tops the group with eight points and will face Benin Republic in March of 2021.

