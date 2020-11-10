AFCON Qualifier: Eagles storm Benin, set for first training today

…as Abdullahi replaces injured Onyeka

CAF bars journalists from match venue

The players invited by Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, to prosecute the two-header Africa Cup of Nations qualifer against Sierra Leone are already trooping into the country after their weekend games for their club’s across Europe. Leading the arrival according to a report on the team’s official Twitter handle is the captain of the team, Ahmed Musa, who at the moment is without a club.

Others in the country are Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo and Genk forward, Paul Onuachu. With more players expected as at the time of going to press, there are strong indication that the team will have its first training at the renovated Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, later this evening.

Also the Nigeria Football Federation has extended an invitation to Cyprusbased player, Shehu Abdullahi, as a direct replacement for injured Frank Onyeka.

Abdullahi was initially on the standby list and will now join the main team. Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football has categorically stated that no journalists or supporters will be allowed inside the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City for Friday’s 2022 AFCON qualifying match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

In the guidelines communicated to the NFF, CAF instructed, under Media Operations, that there would be no mixed zone, virtual press conference only if possible (media officers from both teams only), and that only the TV channels with the rights will be allowed flash interviews. Also, only photographers of participating teams would be allowed at the match.

Like this: Like Loading...