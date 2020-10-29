AFCON Qualifier: Kaizer Chiefs confirm Akpeyi’s invitation

South Africa Premier League side, Kaizer Chiefs, on Wednesday confirmed Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi as one of the club players who has already received invitation for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers between Nigeria and Sierra Leone slated for November. Although, Super Eagles handler, Gernot Rohr, has not unveiled his list, Kaizer Chiefs management has already congratulated Akpeyi for the invite.

After missing out of the double header international friendly matches against Algeria and, Nigeria’s Super Eagles goalkeeper is expected to be back in the team for the upcoming 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

The Amakhosi congratulated all of them via its official website and wish them best of luck. ” Chiefs will be well represented on the international front next month during international week as six Amakhosi players have received call ups to join up with their national team for 2022 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying games in the first week of November. Itumeleng Khune, Reeve Frosler, Lebogang Manyama, Daniel Akpeyi, Anthony Akumu Agay and Khama Billiat received national team call up for their national teams.

Like this: Like Loading...