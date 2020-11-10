AFCON qualifier: Musa, Iwobi, Ekong arrive Edo for S’Leone clash

Ahmed Musa, William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi are among the 16 Super Eagles players that were spotted in Benin, Edo state for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier match against Sierra Leone.

Gernot Rohr, Super Eagles coach, is expecting 24 players in camp for the double-header clash against the Leone Stars, with the first leg expected to hold at 5pm on Friday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

The return leg is scheduled to take place in Freetown four days after.

Also in the ancient city are Jamilu Collins, Ola Aina, Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun, Kevin Akpoguma, Sebastian Osigwe, Sanusi Zaidu, Tyronne Ebuehi, Oghenekaro Etebo and Maduka Okoye.

Others are Chidozie Awaziem, Kelechi Iheanacho and Emmanuel Dennis.

The team had their first training session at 5.45pm on Tuesday.

The three-time African champions top Group L with six points after winning the Benin Republic and Lesotho, while Sierra Leone are bottom with one point.

