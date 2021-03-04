AFCON Qualifier: Onuachu, best alternative for Osimhen – Amokachi

Former Super Eagles striker, Daniel Amokachi, has urged Nigeria’s coach Gernot Rohr to unleash Belgium-based Paul Onuachu against Benin Republic and Lesotho as the Genk man is Nigeria’s best striker at the moment. Osimhen, the current Super Eagles’ number one forward, has been struggling since joining Napoli and Amokachi feels Onuachu should fill the gap. With four goals in eight appearances for the three-time African champions, the 22-year-old is a doubt for Nigeria’s AFCON-qualifying clashes against Benin and Lesotho after suffering yet another injury at his club.

The field is open for others to step in, with the likes of Almeria’s Umar Sadiq, Union Berlin’s Taiwo Awoniyi, and Lorient’s Terem Moffi showing impressive goal-scoring form for their clubs in recent times. However, Onuachu has been the best Nigerian striker in Europe this term, with the former Midtjylland ace netting 25 goals across all competitions in 29 matches.

The 25-year-old gangling forward is also a man in top form. In January, he fired in seven goals in seven matches before adding three more in five games in February. 1994 AFCON winner Amokachi expects him to be leading the line in the absence of Osimhen when the Super Eagles line out in Porto Novo against the Squirrels on March 27. “Paul Onuachu has a better chance to spearhead the attack for Nigeria,” the 1996 Olympic gold medalist said.

