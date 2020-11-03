AFCON qualifier: Onuachu replaces injured Simon

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has called up one of the standby players for the Africa Cup of Nations double header qualifier against Sierra Leone, Paul Onuachu, as a replacement for the injured Moses Simon.

Simon got injured over the weekend in his club, Nantes’ 3-0 defeat against Paris Saint- Germain in a French elite division clash, the 25-year-old was replaced by Kader Bamba after 25 minutes having suffered what looked like a groin injury. Simon will now remain in France during the international window for further treatments as he is expected to be out of action for at least three weeks.

In a release by the Nigeria Football Federation on their Twitter handle, it was revealed that Onuachu has been called up as a replacement for the star.

Onuachu has been in an imperative form since the start of the season for Genk in the Belgian pro league, scoring nine goals in his last 10 games.

Onuachu was part of Nigeria’s squad for last month’s friendlies against African champions Algeria and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia. He was named as replacement for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen for the friendlies.

The Super Eagles will keep a date with the Leone Stars on Friday, November 13 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

