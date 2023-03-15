AFCON Qualifier: Peseiro to unveil Eagles squad today

Barring any last minutes hitches, Super Eagles gaffer, Jose Peseiro is expected to unveil a killer squad today that will prosecute the doubleheaded 2023 African Nations Cup qualifier versus Guinea Bissau. A dependable source in the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) disclosed to our corespondent that the Portuguese tactician is keeping names of all invited players close to his chest and may release the list on Wednesday. In the absence of any injury, most of the players that featured in the last friendly against Portugal are expected to make the list while new entrants might not be ruled off. The source revealed that the players are expected in Abuja from Sunday, March 19 while hoping for a hitch-free gubernatorial election on Saturday. “Peseiro will unveil his 22-man lists this week and all invited players are expected to start arriving from Sunday,” the source revealed. Meanwhile, Guinea- Bissau moved a step ahead of Nigeria by releasing list of players that will confront Supers Eagles in the two-legged qualifiers. Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja will on March 24 host the first leg of the encounter on, while the reverse fixture will take place in Marrakech, Morocco on March 28 due to lack of CAF certified pitch in Bissau.
Related Articles
NOC ready for the Olympics –Gumel
The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engineer Habu Gumel Ahmed, wishes all stakeholders and the corporate world a resounding happy New year. Gumel in his New Year message to his immediate constituency and the corporate world, thanked all and sundry for their support for the success recorded so far in the sporting events. He […]
Zidane tells Madrid he will step down as coach – reports
Zinedine Zidane has decided to step down as Real Madrid coach with immediate effect, Spanish media reported on Wednesday. AS newspaper reported that the Frenchman has called time on his second spell in charge of the La Liga club, who he has led to two league titles and three Champions League victories since 2015, […]
CAFCC: Enyimba out of continent, draw Pyramids at home
It was end of the road for Nigeria only surviving team on the continent, Enyimba, as they crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup after drawing 1-1 at home against Pyramids of Egypt. Enyimba had lost the first leg 4-1 in Egypt and anything less than 3-0 win would definitely end their dream of […]
