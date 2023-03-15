AFCON Qualifier: Peseiro to unveil Eagles squad today

Barring any last minutes hitches, Super Eagles gaffer, Jose Peseiro is expected to unveil a killer squad today that will prosecute the doubleheaded 2023 African Nations Cup qualifier versus Guinea Bissau. A dependable source in the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) disclosed to our corespondent that the Portuguese tactician is keeping names of all invited players close to his chest and may release the list on Wednesday. In the absence of any injury, most of the players that featured in the last friendly against Portugal are expected to make the list while new entrants might not be ruled off. The source revealed that the players are expected in Abuja from Sunday, March 19 while hoping for a hitch-free gubernatorial election on Saturday. “Peseiro will unveil his 22-man lists this week and all invited players are expected to start arriving from Sunday,” the source revealed. Meanwhile, Guinea- Bissau moved a step ahead of Nigeria by releasing list of players that will confront Supers Eagles in the two-legged qualifiers. Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja will on March 24 host the first leg of the encounter on, while the reverse fixture will take place in Marrakech, Morocco on March 28 due to lack of CAF certified pitch in Bissau.

