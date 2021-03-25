Sports

AFCON Qualifier: Rohr, Pinnick first to land in Cotonou by boat

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr and the Nigeria Football Federation NFF President, Amaju Pinnick yesterday led an advance party of Nigeria’s delegation to Benin Republic for Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations AFCON decisive qualifying tie with the Squirrels of Benin. Rohr and Pinnick took the boat cruise from Apapa, Lagos to Cotonou to test the waterways amidst tight security men and sailors who took them on the voyage mission.

The duo arrived Cotonou and will spend two nights in the neigbouring country before being joined by the entire contingent on Friday morning. According to Pinnick, they embarked on the journey early to ascertain the security network along the Water Ways as well the safety. The entire team will pass Friday night in Cotonou before going by road to the venue of the match in Port Novo on Saturday morning. They are expected to return to Cotonou immediately after the encounter before moving back to Lagos on Sunday morning in preparation for the second encounter against Lesotho on Tuesday, March 30th.

The Super Eagles require a point from the two qualifying matches to march into the final of the next AFCON billed for Cameroon next year January. Nigeria is topping the group with eight points followed by Benin Republic with seven with only two teams from the group qualifying for the finals.

