AFCON qualifier: Ruthless Eagles crush Sao Tome & Principe 10-0

It was a dominant performance by the Super Eagles against The Falcons of Sao Tome and Principe as they thrashed their opponents 10-0 in the second match of the group A 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The match played in Agadir Morocco saw the Eagles going into the half time with three-goal lead as they increased their superiority in the second half with more goals to end the game 10-0.

The victory away from home is the biggest win for the team as they surpassed their 10-1 triumph over Benin in 1959. At some point, the Eagles were expected to score at every given opportunity as they overpowered their opponents. Napoli of Italy striker, Victor Osimhen, was the star attraction after scoring four goals in the match despite having a hattrick of goals ruled offside in the game. Osimhen scored the first goal of the game as early as 10th minute off captain of the day,

Moses Simon’s cross as he turned provider in the 28th minute allowing Simon to make it 2-0. It would have been three in the 35th minute when Osimhen failed to get the ball pass the line after a pass from Terem Moffi, who had rounded the goalkeeper but the fans didn’t wait long with Osimhen getting his second assist of the game with Moffi making it three in the 43rd minute to end the first half 3-0.

The Super Eagles continued from where they stopped in the first half as they continue a total domination of their opponent and Osimhen scored his second goal, and Eagles’ fourth three minutes into the second half from a pass from Ademola Lookman.

Oghenekaro Etebo made it five with a fantastic free kick in the 55th minute with Osimhen denied his hattrick just two minutes later after he was ruled offside.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...