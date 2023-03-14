Sports

AFCON Qualifier: Troost-Ekong ruled out of Guinea-Bissau game

Super Eagles centre-back, William Troost-Ekong, has been ruled of Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash with Guinea-Bissau billed for Friday, March 24 in Abuja following a leg injury. According to an update provided by Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro, Troost-Ekong’s injury would keep him out of the March qualifiers.

The 29-year-old is said to still be recuperating after having fractured his tibial plateau in Salernitana’s Serie A clash against Hellas Verona in February. According to the Serie A club, Troost-Ekong was initially expected to be sidelined for two weeks.

In a recent social media post, the defender is seen jogging for the first time since the injury and expressed his happiness at being able to make a significant step toward recovery. Peseiro, however, hinted that the defender will not be fit in time for the home fixture against the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau. Speaking in an interview with Sportitalia, the Portuguese said: “He is our captain. I know he really wanted to come and play. He told me often. I am in contact with the trainers and coaches of the Nigerian players. “Those of Troost-Ekong told me that he is working a lot, although there is not much chance of taking him with us in the next games. “

