AFCON Qualifier: We’ll make our fans proud against S/Leone – Musa

Super Eagles skipper, Ahmed Musa, has said the team will make the country’s fans happy and proud when they clash with Sierra Leone today in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja. Musa said it was sad that the last time they played at the same arena in a World Cup qualifier, the team left there sad and they are prepared to atone for that on Thursday.

“The last time we played there we failed and it is painful but there is nothing we can do about it because in football you lose some and win some,” he said. “We know that nobody cares about the Super Eagles again following our World Cup disasterbut we are readyto win the fans back.” On whether playing behind closed doors without spectators will not affect their performance, he said playing in an empty stadium will not matter them as they played for one and half years during COVID-19 playing without fans. He also implored the spectators to give the newly invited players to the Super Eagles time to settle down as it is not easy playing for the Super Eagles.

Musa added: “When I started, I was given 5 minutes before I got to where I was today so you must encourage the new players to settle down and not condemn them for their first outing at the senior national team. We need to give them time.”

 

