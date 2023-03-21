AFCON qualifiers: 13 Eagles train in Abuja

On Monday the Super Eagles had their first training session ahead of the double header game against Guinea Bissau in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. The 13 players, who arrived camp between Sunday and yesterday, were part of the training with the game coming up on Friday, March 24 at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, while the return leg comes up few days later in Bissau. Those that took part in training yesterday were Englandbased players, Joe Aribo, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka and Paul Onuachu. Also at the training were Kenneth Omeruo, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Kevin Akpoguma, Semi Ajayi, Francis Uzoho and the two Flying Eagles players invited to the team, Chijioke Aniagboso and Daniel Bamaiyi. More players are expected in camp later on Monday evening and on Tuesday with training expected to continue today.

