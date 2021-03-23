Sports

AFCON qualifiers: 18 Eagles now in camp

Eighteen players are now currently in the Super Eagles camp at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos ahead of Saturday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin Republic in Port Novo.
This was made known via a tweet from the Super Eagles late on Monday.
The players are captain Ahmed Musa, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, Oghenekaro Etebo, and Henry Onyekuru.
Others are: Oghenekaro Etebo, Adekunle Adeleke, Chidozie Awaziem, Abdullahi Shehu, Iwuala,
John Noble, Alex Iwobi, Leon Balogun, Joseph Ayodele-Aribo, Tyronne Ebuehi, Maduka Okoye,
Jamilu Collins and Paul Onuachu.
The Eagles play Benin Republic on March 27 in Porto Novo, before hosting Lesotho three days later at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.
Nigeria lead Group L table of the qualifiers with eight points and at least a point from both games would seal their place at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

