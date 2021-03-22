AFCON qualifiers: Abdullahi, Onyekuru, others hit Lagos

Omonia of Cyprus midfielder, Shehu Abdullahi, led other players including three invited home-based players to the Super Eagles camp ahead of the country’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho later this month.

There were uncertainties concerning the availability of some of the players due to the restrictions on travelling occasioned by the COVID- 19 Pandemic, with players playing in the French League already out of the two games.

Apart from Abdullahi, Henry Onyekuru and Oghenekaro Etebo, both of Turkish side, Galatasaray, are both in camp with Enyimba’s duo of John Noble and Anayo Iwuala with Abia Warriors’ Adeleke Adekunle completing the six players available at the moment

