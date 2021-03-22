Sports

AFCON qualifiers: Abdullahi, Onyekuru, others hit Lagos

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Omonia of Cyprus midfielder, Shehu Abdullahi, led other players including three invited home-based players to the Super Eagles camp ahead of the country’s Africa Cup of  Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho later this month.

There were uncertainties concerning the availability of some of the players due to the restrictions on travelling occasioned by the COVID- 19 Pandemic, with players playing in the French League already out of the  two games.

 

Apart from Abdullahi, Henry Onyekuru and Oghenekaro Etebo, both of Turkish side, Galatasaray, are both in camp with Enyimba’s duo of John Noble and Anayo Iwuala with Abia Warriors’ Adeleke Adekunle completing the six players available at the moment

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Highlighting golden moments in sports

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Ajibade Olusesan The lucky punch came from his right hand which landed on Tom Bogs’ cheek and sent the Danish to his canvass, Nojeem Maiyegun knew he had just made history as the first Nigerian to reach the medal range in the Olympics Games. It was in the 1964 edition of the Olympic Games; Maiyegun […]
Sports

Oladipo snubs $42.5m contract extension from Houston Rockets

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Nigerian United States-based basketball sensation, Victor Oladipo has snubbed a contract extension offer worth $45.2m from Houston Rockets, as he prefers an option to join Miami Heat instead. Oladipo could now be on his way towards linking forces with fellow- Nigerian-born rave, Bam Adebayo and veteran player, Andre Iguodala in Miami, with great expectations of […]
Sports

Visiting the 1xBet official site for making bets online

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Many people have been trying to find a good and reliable bookmaker during recent times. When exploring the Internet, or when taking a look at the different ads that pop up everywhere all the time, there are different alternatives. This article will take a look at the 1xBet official site for making bets online, and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica