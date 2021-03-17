Sports

AFCON qualifiers: Confusion rocks Benin’s camp

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…Squirrels’ coach in dilemma as COVID-19 bites harder
Rohr may lose Simon for same reason

All is not well in the camp of Nigeria’s opponents in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, Benin Republic, as the Squirrels coach Michel Dussuyer is at crossroads regarding his squad list for the tie. Dassuyer was expected to name his final squad for Nigeria’s tie on Tuesday but the coach opted to delay it for another two days following serious uncertainties that more than half of the call-ups may not be available no thanks to travel restrictions caused by the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The bulk of their squad drawn from France, whose government has imposed a mandatory 7-day quarantine for any person who travels out of Europe, they may be without many of them as clubs now have the option not to release their players for international duty on health grounds. Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr may also have to do without forward Moses Simon for the same reason after his French side Nantes show they are not keen on releasing the player.

Simon was the star man when the side stunned PSG last weekend as the winger delivered a last-minute goal to secure three points for the struggling side. Fellow France-based forward Samuel Kalu has already withdrawn from the Eagles squad after he injured his thigh in a Ligue 1 clash at the weekend. Clubs are not compelled by FIFA to release their players for international duty on health grounds. Super Eagles will play Benin Republic on March 27 in Porto-Novo before wrapping up the series with a date against Lesotho in Lagos three days later.

Our Reporters

