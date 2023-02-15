Sports

AFCON Qualifiers: Eagles battle Guinea Bissau in Abuja on March 24

Posted on

The Super Eagles will take on the Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau in a Day 3 match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification series at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Friday, March 24. The Federação de Futebol da Guiné-Bissau is yet to pick a date for the second match, which could be either March 27 or 28 in the Moroccan city of Marrakech, as Guinea Bissau does not have a CAF-approved playing turf in the country of slightly over two million people. On the first day of the qualifying series, the Super Eagles fought back from a ferocious start to the game, and an 11th minute goal by Jonathan Morsay, to defeat the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone 2-1 in Abuja, after Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen hit back hard at the visitors. On Day 2, away in the Moroccan city of Agadir and in only the second competitive match for Coach José Santos Peseiro, the Eagles set a new international win-record, defeating Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 with four of the goals by Osimhen. Terem Moffi (with a brace), Moses Simon, Oghenekaro Etebo, Ademola Lookman and Emmanuel Dennis completed the carnage.

 

Our Reporters

