AFCON qualifiers: Eagles’ camp opens March 22 in Lagos

Super Eagles’ camp for their two African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho will open on March 22 in Lagos, New Telegraph can report. This news came just as the AFCON qualifier against hosts Benin has now been fixed for Saturday, March 27 in Port Novo.

Nigeria won the reverse fixture two years ago 2-1 in Benin City with goals by Samuel Kalu and Victor Osimhen after the visitors had taken a shock lead. Sources in the Nigeria Football Federation revealed that the Eagles would leave their Lagos camp for Port Novo on March 25, two days before their clash with the Squirrels.

The team will then welcome Lesotho in their final qualifier on March 30 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos. The Eagles last played at this stadium 10 years ago. Nigeria lead their qualifying group with eight points, while Benin are second on seven points. The Eagles need a point from their last two qualifiers to qualify for the AFCON, which will be played next year in Cameroon.

