AFCON qualifiers: Eagles lands in Cameroon

…as Nigeria beats Benin 1-0 in Port Novo

 

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday qualified for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after the match between Lesotho and Sierra Leone ended goalless. The team however went ahead to beat Squirrels of Benin 1-0 to confirm suoremacy in the group.

 

With eight points going into the MatchDay 5, the Eagles needed just a point in the final two games against Benin and Lesotho.

 

The team was however gifted the qualification as Lesotho and Sierra Leone cancelled themselves out as Nigeria qualified for the championships scheduled for Cameroon next year. Red hit Onuachu, a substitute, registered the only goal in the last minute of the encounter.

 

Nigeria started the AFCON qualifiers on a flying note, securing a 2-1 victory over Benin at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo.

 

Victor Osimhen cancelled out Stephane Sessegnon opener before Bordeaux forward Samuel Kalu scored a fantastic long-range effort to seal the victory for Gernot Rohr’s men.

 

The West African giants continued their impressive start to the campaign, securing a 4-2 win over Lesotho at Setsoto Stadium. Osimhen got a brace in the encounter while goals from Everton star Alex Iwobi and Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze completed the rout.

 

The Super Eagles then fluttered against lowly-rated Sierra Leone in their first meeting, squandering a 4-0 lead to draw 4-4 in Benin City, much to the displeasure of their fans.

 

Their second meeting with the Leone Stars in Freetown ended 0-0 and despite the back-to-back draw, the three-time African champions retained their top spot in Group L.

 

The Super Eagles finished third at the last edition of the continental tournament in Egypt, behind winners Algeria and Senegal. Eagles defeated Benin Republic 1-0 to show the huge difference between the country and other teams in the group.

 

The team will be hoping to get another victory on Tuesday when they take on Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

