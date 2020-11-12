AFCON qualifiers: Eagles target ticket with Leone star’s victory

…Rohr, Musa insist six points possible

Super Eagles of Nigeria are targeting maximum six points over two-leg against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone so as to secure 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification with games to spare. Nigeria are currently leading their group with six points from two games played and victories in the two matches scheduled for Benin City and Freetown will make it possible.

The Eagles have become used to this trend of things under German trainer, Gernot Rohr, in his four years and four months so far: earning tickets to major tournaments with matches to spare. According to the Nigeria Football Federation, all 23 invited players had arrived at the Eagles’ Eterno Hotel and Suites abode in Benin City, just before Sierra Leone’s 43-man contingent flew into town on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the games, Rohr, who superintended Nigeria’s qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals with a match to spare from a hard-as-nails pool that included Cameroon, Algeria and Zambia, and also led the Eagles to earn a 2019 AFCON ticket ahead of the final day of the qualifiers, said on Wednesday that he is expecting his wards to conform to style and taste. “We do not in any way under-rate the Sierra Leoneans that we play over two legs within these four days, but we have our focus and objective for the matches,” he said.

“We want to win both games so we can have the ticket and be able to be little more relaxed for the final games. You know that next year, we also have the World Cup qualifiers to focus on. It is better to get the AFCON job behind us now.

