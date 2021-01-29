AFCON qualifiers: Eagles tie with Lesotho shaky over Covid-19

The March 30th 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Lesotho looks doubtful following the surging number of reported COVID-19 cases in the African country. Lesotho Football Association, LeFA has announced an immediate suspension of football activities in the Mountain Kingdom due to the surging number of reported COVID-19 cases and there are fears that the spread in the pandenmic may affect the AFCON qualifier with Nigeria in March.

To play against Nigeria away from home, the Lesotho national team will require a 14 day quarantine period has stipulated by the Presidential Task Force PTF on COVID-19 or play outside Nigeria’s soil. Top-flight clubs made a return to action on December 12 in Lesotho following seven months lay-off brought by the pandemic. The Women’s Super League, as well as the A Division League were also scheduled to get underway this month.

“The NEC of LeFA, in consultation with and on recommendations of the PLMC, ADMACO, B and C Management, and the Women Super League Management, has resolved to suspend all league games and group training sessions with effect from Tuesday 05th January 2021, for an initial period of two weeks,” the statement said. “The duration of this suspension will be reviewed from time to time by the NEC in consultation with NACOSEC and all parties concerned.

“This emergency decision has been necessitated by the sweeping resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in Lesotho and the world over, which is claiming many lives on daily basis.” Nigeria currently leads Group L in the qualifying race with 8 points closely followed by Sierra Leone on 7 point. The two best teams in the group will qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

