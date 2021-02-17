AFCON qualifiers: Eagles turn down Lagos for Uyo

Super Eagles , Gernot Rohr, has disclosed that his players has expressed their desires to play the Africa Cup of Nations AFCON qualifier against Lesotho at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium Uyo but concedes the final qualifying group game of the 2022 African Cup of Nations against Lesotho will hold in Lagos.

Rohr and Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation Barrister Seyi Akinkunmi inspected the Teslim Balogun Stadium last week as plans get underway to bring the Eagles back to Lagos after a decade. The Super Eagles last played in Lagos back in 2011 against Sierra Leone and since then the team has rotated it’s home games through several cities including Abuja, Asaba, Benin, Kaduna and Uyo. Rohr said he really wants the game to hold in Lagos, but admitted players prefers to play home matches at the Nest of Champions in Uyo, because of the facilities.

“The second game, we will do it in Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos. “We know that this is a very special occasion with the pandemic, and we cannot have the usual [venue in] Uyo. “But my players, they like Uyo because of the facilities, because of the stadium,”Rohr said to ESPN. The Super Eagles have not played a game in Lagos since 2011 while it’s almost two decades since they played at the Centre of Excellence. They played their home games in Abuja National Stadium until it was abandoned for renovation. After leaving Abuja, the team played in Kaduna and Kano temporarily.

However, the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo became the team’s home 2015, but their last AFCON qualifier was played at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin. Nigeria play their final two Afcon qualifiers next month with the team taking on the Benin Republic first before welcoming Lesotho to Lagos. The Super Eagles need just a point in either of the two games to seal qualification.

Like this: Like Loading...