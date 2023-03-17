AFCON Qualifiers: In-form Osimhen, Lookman in, Dennis, Balogun, dropped

…as two Flying Eagles players make Peseiro’s cut

Two of the in-form strikers in the Italian Serie A, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman top the list of 23 players invited to camp ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea Bissau by Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, with Emmanuel Dennis of Nottingham Forest and Leon Balogun missing out. In the list released yesterday evening, team captain Ahmed Musa, was among the players invited as Nigeria and Guinea Bissau clash at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja from 5pm on Friday, March 24, and then make it a second date at the Estadio 24 de Setembro in Bissau on Monday, March 27, also starting from 5pm. Spain-based defender Kenneth Omeruo returns, alongside other defenders like Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, Kevin Akpoguma, Calvin Bassey and Zaidu Sanusi. Midfield enforcers Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka, alongside usual suspects Alex Iwobi, Joe Aribo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Terem Moffi and Paul Onuachu are also called. Captain of the Nigeria U-20 side that finished in third place at the recentlyconcluded Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt, Daniel Bameyi, is called alongside team goalkeeper Chijioke Aniagboso. In-form goalkeeper Victor Sochima, one of the reasons Rivers United FC inched close to a CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal ticket, will contend for the number one shirt with Francis Uzoho. Also, two players, who were part of the last international friendly games against Portugal, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Bruno Onyemaechi, have also been called up to the team. Players are expected to start arriving at the team camp in Abuja on Sunday, March 19. Table-toppers Nigeria are on maximum six points from their defeats of Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe, with the Djurtus in second place on four points from their defeat of Sao Tome and Principe and draw with the Leone Stars. The full list Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Victor Sochima (Rivers United); Kingsley Aniagboso (Giant Brillars) Defenders: Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Calvin Bassey (FC Ajax, The Netherlands); Daniel Bameyi (YumYum FC); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal) Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Joe Aribo (Southampton, England) Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Ahmed Musa (Sivasspor K, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal CF, Spain); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Paul Onuachu (Southampton FC, England)

