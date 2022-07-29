Sports

Afcon qualifiers postponed to 2023

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Qualifying matches for the Africa Cup of Nations which were scheduled for September have been pushed back to March next year to help the continent’s teams prepare for the World Cup in Qatar, AFP learned on Thursday.

The decision to delay the qualifiers was eased when the finals, originally scheduled to be held in June and July next year in Cote d’Ivoire, were postponed to January-February 2024 in a bid to avoid the rainy season.

“The postponement of the Cup of Nations offered an opportunity to reschedule the remaining qualifying matches,” a document addressed to the members of the executive committee of the CAF, which has been seen by AFP, outlined.

“It also makes it possible to open the dates in September to international friendly matches for preparation for the World Cup.”

Senegal, who won the 2022 Cup of Nations in February, Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco and Tunisia have qualified for the World Cup to be staged in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December.

The third and fourth rounds of qualifying for the 2024 Cup of Nations will take place in March 2023, match days five and six will be held in June with the sixth day set for September.

The first two rounds were completed in June this year.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Euro roundup: Barça out of title race; Atlético, Real both win

Posted on Author Reporter

• Atlético lead Real Madrid by two points going into last day • Barcelona beaten 2-1 at home by Celta Vigo Atlético Madrid took a giant step towards the La Liga title in dramatic circumstances by fighting their way back to beat Osasuna 2-1 at home on Sunday thanks to a late strike from Luis Suárez. The victory […]
Sports

Spurs fire Mourinho after 17 months in charge

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham after just 17 months in charge.   The Portuguese replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs Manager in November 2019 and guided the club to sixth in the Premier League last season.   They are currently seventh, having picked up two points from their past three league games, and were […]
Sports

Obuah charges Go Round FC to go for brokes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Go Round FC president, Charity Obuah, has charged the team to go for broke and qualify for the Nigeria Professional Football League, via the play-offs. Go Round FC is currently second on their Nigeria National League, NNL group log and look set to feature in the play-offs at a date to be fixed by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica