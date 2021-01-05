Sports

AFCON qualifiers: Rohr loses defender after ‘long term’ injury

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA Comment(0)

 

 

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr was a sad man at the weekend after losing Nigeria’s and Hoffenheim defender Kevin Akpoguma to ‘long term’ injury.

 

The German born Nigerian is now a major doubt for the Super Eagles AFCON and Qatar World Cup qualifiers starting in March as he will be sidelined “long term” after he suffered thigh muscle injury, according to reports Super Eagles defender Akpoguma was forced out of last weekend’s Bundesliga clash against Freiburg.

 

This latest injury setback could well rule out the former Germany U20 captain from the AFCON qualifiers  against Benin and Lesotho in March as well as the preliminary stage matches of the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar. He has already won four caps with Nigeria after he made his debut against African champions Algeria in a friendly in Austria last October.

 

He is been groomed by Rohr to pair either Troost -Ekong and Leone Balogun at the heart of the defence or perhaps operate from the left full back position. Rohr according to the report has sent out notes to Hoffenheim officials to find out how grievous the injury is and a get well message

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

JUST IN: LeBron James leads Lakers to first NBA title in a decade

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Los Angeles Lakers ended a decade-long wait for a 17th NBA title as they beat the Miami Heat 106-93 to seal a 4-2 series victory. The Finals’ most valuable player (MVP) LeBron James posted a triple double – scoring 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists – with both Anthony Davis and Rajon […]
Sports

Minister congratulates players’ union

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has congratulated the Professional Players Union of Nigeria new executive for the peaceful conduct of their election with former Eagles player, Tijani Babangida, emerging President.   A statement signed by the Media office of the Minister, said: “I hereby congratulate the Nigerian Professional Players Union over its […]
Sports

Mikel denies link with Biafra agitation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Super Eagles skipper, Mikel Obi, has denied reports in some sections of the media (not New Telegraph) linking him to the Biafra agitation in Nigeria. According to news published last month, it was reported that the former Chelsea midfielder stated that Biafra is what Nigeria needs and not an Igbo president but Mikel called […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica