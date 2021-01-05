AFCON qualifiers: Rohr loses defender after ‘long term’ injury

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr was a sad man at the weekend after losing Nigeria’s and Hoffenheim defender Kevin Akpoguma to ‘long term’ injury.

The German born Nigerian is now a major doubt for the Super Eagles AFCON and Qatar World Cup qualifiers starting in March as he will be sidelined “long term” after he suffered thigh muscle injury, according to reports Super Eagles defender Akpoguma was forced out of last weekend’s Bundesliga clash against Freiburg.

This latest injury setback could well rule out the former Germany U20 captain from the AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho in March as well as the preliminary stage matches of the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar. He has already won four caps with Nigeria after he made his debut against African champions Algeria in a friendly in Austria last October.

He is been groomed by Rohr to pair either Troost -Ekong and Leone Balogun at the heart of the defence or perhaps operate from the left full back position. Rohr according to the report has sent out notes to Hoffenheim officials to find out how grievous the injury is and a get well message

