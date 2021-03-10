AFCON qualifiers: Rohr names clubless Musa, ignores red-hot Onuachu

Osimhen, Uzoho return

Enyimba’s goalie in, Akpeyi on standby

Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr made a shocking move when he ignored Nigeria’s hottest striker in Europe, Paul Onuachu, but included skipper Ahmed Musa who is without a club in the 24-man squad for the African Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Benin Republic and Lesotho. Onuachu is the highest goal scorer in the Belgian league so far having scored 25 goals for Genk but was surprisingly put on standby list for the two ties.

Although Onuachu has been unconvincing in Eagles’ shirt, some pundits have argued he deserves a call up on the strength of his current form.

Conversely, there was a space for Musa who has been inactive since leaving Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in October, 2020 in the squad. Rohr had previously announced that only players actively competing in the top flight would be involved in his squad, but appears to have gone against his words.

The German tactician also also picked two uncapped strikers, Terem Moffi and Sadiq Umar, who have also been firing goals for their respective clubs in Europe.

Moffi, 21, has thus far netted eight goals in Ligue 1 for his modest club while Sadiq Umar has 14 goals to his name for UD Almeria in La Liga B. Osimhen is back in the team after missing out of the goalless draw against Sierra Leone due to injury last November just as goalkeeper Francis Uzoho made a return to the squad after a long time. Uzoho was last in action for the Super Eagles in October 2019 friendly duel with Brazil in Singapore.

Daniel Akpeyi could only make the standby list as his place was taken by Enyimba goalie John Noble who is the only local player on the list. Nigeria visit Benin on March 27 before they host Lesotho on Lagos three days to conclude the qualifying series for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be staged next year in Cameroon.

The Eagles lead their qualifying group with eight points, closely followed by Benin, who have seven points. Sierra Leone have three points with

