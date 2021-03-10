Sports

AFCON qualifiers: Rohr names clubless Musa, ignores red-hot Onuachu

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Osimhen, Uzoho return

Enyimba’s goalie in, Akpeyi on standby

 

Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr made a shocking move when he ignored Nigeria’s hottest striker in Europe, Paul Onuachu, but included skipper Ahmed Musa who is without a club in the 24-man squad for the African Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Benin Republic and Lesotho. Onuachu is the highest goal scorer in the Belgian league so far having scored 25 goals for Genk but was surprisingly put on standby list for the two ties.

 

Although Onuachu has been unconvincing in Eagles’ shirt, some pundits have argued he deserves a call up on the strength of his current form.

 

Conversely, there was a space for Musa who has been inactive since leaving Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in October, 2020 in the squad. Rohr had previously announced that only players actively competing in the top flight would be involved in his squad, but appears to have gone against his words.

 

 

 

The German tactician also also picked two uncapped strikers, Terem Moffi and Sadiq Umar, who have also been firing goals for their respective clubs in Europe.

 

Moffi, 21, has thus far netted eight goals in Ligue 1 for his modest club while Sadiq Umar has 14 goals to his name for UD Almeria in La Liga B. Osimhen is back in the team after missing out of the goalless draw against Sierra Leone due to injury last November just as goalkeeper Francis Uzoho made a return to the squad after a long time. Uzoho was last in action for the Super Eagles in October 2019 friendly duel with Brazil in Singapore.

 

Daniel Akpeyi could only make the standby list as his place was taken by Enyimba goalie John Noble who is the only local player on the list. Nigeria visit Benin on March 27 before they host Lesotho on Lagos three days to conclude the qualifying series for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be staged next year in Cameroon.

 

The Eagles lead their qualifying group with eight points, closely followed by Benin, who have seven points. Sierra Leone have three points with

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Guardiola blames injury for worst start to a season

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Pep Guardiola has made his worst ever start as a manager but says he is not complaining about the illnesses and injuries that have disrupted Manchester City’s start to the season.   City have now just taken eight points from their opening five matches following their 1-1 draw with West Ham in what is also […]
Sports

Rasheedat wins top Spanish title

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Super Falcons Rasheedat Ajibade has won her first career title barely three weeks after joining Atletico Madrid Femenino.   The 21-year-old former FC Robo Queens star tasted action for just eight minutes in the game after coming on in the 82nd minute. Although her introduction later on in the game did not produce any goal, […]
Sports

Lawal, Abbas Mohamed hail Kaduna Marathon

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Two Olympians, Garba Lawal and Abbas Mohammed, has heaped praises on the government of Kaduna State led by the governor, Nasir el-Rufai, for deeming it fit to organize a marathon race for the state.   The governor at the weekend reiterated his commitment to youths and infrastructure development while assuring the sustainability of the marathon. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica