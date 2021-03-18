AFCON Qualifiers: Rohr substitutes Simon with Onuachu

Super Eagles handler, Gernot Rohr has finally invited Genk’s prolific forward Paul Onuachu for Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations AFCON-qualifying matches against the Benin Republic and Lesotho later in the month. Onuachu who is on standby list is to replace Nantes Moses Simon, who will no longer be available for both encounters due to the refusal of his club Nantes to release him. Super Eagles will be without the services of Moses Simon for the AFCON -qualifying games against the Benin Republic and Lesotho after Nantes blocked the winger from traveling out of France.

Through a press release published on their official website on Wednesday, French Ligue 1 side Nantes announced that the Nigeria international will not be reporting for international duty next week in Lagos, Nigeria. “Like several clubs in France, FC Nantes will not release their selected international players for matches outside of Europe during the next international break scheduled for the end of March,” Nantes said in a statement.

