AFCON Qualifiers: Super Eagles players hit camp Monday

Super Eagles players invited for the Africa Cup of Nations double header qualifiers against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone will start arriving the camp of the team in Benin the Edo State capital on Monday. NigeriaFootballFederation spokesman, Ademola Olajire, confirmed that newly invited Switzerland goalkeeper, Sebastian Osigwe and other invitedplayerswillstartarriving camp ahead of the tie. He said others expected are skipper Ahmed Musa, defender William Ekong, midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo, Alex Iwobi, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, Samuel Chukwueze, Chidera Ejuke, Chidozie Awaziem, Joseph Aribo and South Africa –based goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi. Olajire said the remaining players have a deadline of Tuesday, November 10 to arrive in camp if they want to feature in the first leg in Benin.
