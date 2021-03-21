AFCON qualifiers: Uncertainties as Eagles resume camp today

The senior national team, the Super Eagles, will resume camping on Sunday (today) ahead of the back-to-back Africa Nations Cup qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

The Eagles will be guests to Squirrels of Benin on March 27 in a highly explosive encounter and four days later; will host the Crocodiles of Lesotho in Lagos. Lagos is the camp base of the team but for security reasons, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the coordinators of the team have decided not to make the base of the team public.

Super Eagles Media Officer, Babafemi Raji, confirmed that the camping resumes on Monday but declined more details. Raji said: “We are being very careful for many reasons.

The security situation in the country calls for concern and we are also aware that Lagos people love football. If they know where the team stays, they will come there in large numbers. We are facing the same challenge for the training but we will find a way round it.

“The arrangements for all of these have been concluded but we are just not disclosing details.” So many grey areas still surround the preparations of the team including the venue for their training and final confirmation on mode of travelling to Benin. It was reliably learnt that the five-star hotel base of the team will be the venue for the first two days in camp.

The current COVID- 19 situation across the world has forced FIFA to support the clubs on the release of players and so it is not certain who and who to expect on Sunday and Monday in camp.

Players that are key to the aspirations of their current teams might not make the trip because after honouring the invitation, they will have to observe the mandatory 10-day isolation period before reuniting with the team members.

At this time that teams are on run-in for titles, Champions League positions and better placing on the table, the players might be missing up to two or three games in their travel for international break.

This was why high flying Moses Simon, who scored the winner for Nantes in the 2-1 away victory over highly rated Paris Saint Germain, will be missing the two games for Nigeria.

There are fears that some other players might not make the trip. Our correspondent authoritatively learnt that the technical department of the NFF is making alternate arrangements for the Eagles.

A member of the federation’s technical department, Paul Aigbogun has been visiting domestic league venues in the past three weeks and may draw a list of some players to join the foreign based in camp if the need arises due to the challenges posed by COVID-19 on travelling plans of foreign-based players.

Home-based goalkeeper, John Noble of Enyimba and stand-by player, Adekunle Adeleke of Abia Warriors are the two players sure to be in camp on Sunday (today). Adeleke might not even report except the need arises.

Updated Eagles’ Full List

Goalkeepers:

Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders:

Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente, The Netherlands)

Midfielders:

Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Abdullahi Shehu (Omonia Nicosa, Cyprus); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England)

Forwards:

Ahmed Musa (Unattached); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Sadiq Umar (Almeria FC, Spain); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray FC, Turkey) and Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium). Standby: Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Peter Olayinka (Slavia Praha, Czech Republic); Terem Moffi (FC Lorient, France); Michael Olise (Reading FC, England); Adekunle Adeleke (Abia Warriors)

