AFCON: Salah scores one, makes one as Egypt hit semis

Mohamed Salah scored one goal and set up the other as Egypt beat Morocco in extra time in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

Sofiane Boufal gave Morocco an early lead with a penalty after Ayman Ashraf caught Achraf Hakimi, a decision given by the video assistant referee.

But Salah tapped in an equaliser after Yassine Bounou parried a header and the game went to extra time, reports the BBC.

Liverpool’s Salah squared for Aston Villa’s Trezeguet to tap in a winner.

Carlos Queiroz’s side will face hosts Cameroon in Thursday’s semi-final.

The seven-time champions may need to play that game with third-choice keeper Mohamed Sobhy, who came on for his international debut after Mohamed Abo Gabal hurt himself while tipping Nayef Aguerd’s header on to the bar near the end of normal time.

Without that save there would have been no semi-final to worry about – and Salah would have been on the next flight back to England.

Boufal’s penalty was the only chance of note for either side in the first half – with most other efforts from long range.

Morocco were starting to dream of only their second semi-final since 1988 but Salah had other ideas forcing extra time and then helping settle it by setting up half-time substitute Trezeguet.

Salah has been involved in 64% of Egypt’s goals at the Africa Cup of Nations – nine of 14 – since he made his competition debut in 2017.

Egypt should have scored a third right at the end after Morocco keeper Bounou came up for a free-kick. Morocco played it short but Egypt made a mess of their counter-attack and Salah shot into the side-netting.

 

Related Articles
Sports

AFA Sports kits Nigeria Police Machine to African Cup

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s number one sports kit manufacturing company AFA Sports has returned to the international competition scene soon after the giant strides made with this year’s Tokyo Olympics. The Nigeria Police men’s hockey team featured African Cup for Club Champions courtesy of the AFA Sports clothing line and other kits. The competition was held in Accra, […]
Sports

Nigerian ex-boxer Ibeabuchi released from US prison after 20 years

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former boxing champion Ike Ibeabuchi has been released from a US prison after serving jail time for 20 years. Fondly called The President, Ibeabuchi is a former WBC International Heavyweight Champion. Ibeabuchi was arrested in Las Vegas on July 22, 1999 for allegedly attempting sexual assault on a 21-year-old stripper who told police that Ibeabuchi […]
Sports

Morocco 2022: Super Falcons commence camping for Ghana in Lagos on Sunday

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nine-time African champions, Super Falcons will intensify preparations for their 2022 Women AFCON qualifying fixture against the Black Queens of Ghana when they arrive camp in Lagos on Sunday. Nigeria and Ghana clashed in the final match of the inaugural edition of Women Africa Cup of Nations in 1998, which the Falcons won 2-0. However, […]

