AFCON same level as World Cup, Euros, Copa America –Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles defender, William Troost- Ekong, has said the Africa Cup of Nations should be classed alongside the FIFA World Cup, Euro Cup and the Copa America, as he called for more respect for the African showpiece. Speaking in an interview with BBC, the Watford centre-back said seeing Premier League players being asked if they would honour their national call-ups had been “difficult”. “If it was the Euros or any other tournament, I don’t think there would be any kind of conversation like this,” he told Football Focus. “That would be ludicrous.” “I can understand it to an extent because we are leaving during the season, which is probably different to other major tournaments that are happening. But people already knew that it was going to be in January, for a long time. “Unfortunately, I think quite a lot has been taken away from the tournament and the excitement that should have been there because of those questions. “There’s sometimes a misunderstanding of what kind of tournament it is, it’s on the same level as a World Cup or the Euros or Copa America. A lot of the exciting players in the Premier League are African. To see them all together defending their countries will be an exciting t o u rname n t , w h a t – ever people say.” Troost-Ekong will come up against Liverpool striker and Egypt captain Mohamed Salah in Nigeria’s opener
