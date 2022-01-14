Sports

AFCON: Senegal, Guinea in  W’African derby stalemate

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The most anticipated top of the table clash in Group B involving West African Giants Senegal and Guinea ended in a goalless draw in their second match of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations at the Stade Omnisports de Bafoussam on Friday.

Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane and Naby Keita were playing on opposite ends with both players who were captaining their respective teams, looked to send their country into the Round of 16 having won their opening Group Matches with similar 1-0 scorelines.

Guinea came out of the blocks early with Ilaix Moriba having the first attempt of the game from a set piece but the effort was way off target.

Senegal responded quickly with Bouna Sarr seeing his shot blocked from outside the penalty area.

Seny Dieng the Senegal goal keeper denied Guinea what should have been the opening goal of the match. Morgan Guilavogui saw his right footed shot from the six yard box saved by Dieng at point blank range after good square pass by Ilaix Moriba.

The first half ended goalless with the Syli Nationale of Guinea edging the possession.

The second half started with Senegal looking more stronger of the two and doing more attacking. First it was Cheikhou Kouyaté attempting a header from a set piece by Bouna Sarr. Then just moments later Abdou Diallo’s header which was destined to the top left corner was saved by Guinea Goalkeeper Aly Keita.

The Teranga Lions kept pushing Guinea to the limit with persistent pressure. Bouna Sarr nearly broke the deadlock after being fed by from skipper Sadio Mane but his effort went agonizingly wide of the left post.

Guinea Coach Kaba Diawara looked to soak the pressure from the Senegalese team by switching things up. Ibrahima Sory Conté came in for Ilaix Moriba in midfield.

Aliou Cisse responded by bringing on an attacking player Mouhamadou Diallo to replace Mame Thiam.

In the end both teams couldn’t find an opening and will have to wait for their final matches on Tuesday to qualify for the Round of 16. Senegal will remain in Bafoussam where they will play the flames of Malawi while Guinea and Zimbabwe will travel to Yaounde with their tie set for the Ahmadou Ahijo Stadium.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Aguero to leave Man City

Posted on Author Reporter

  Record goalscorer Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City at the end of the season, the club has announced. The 32-year-old striker’s contract expires at the end of the season and he has been told it will not be renewed, reports the BBC. The Argentine, who signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011, has scored 257 […]
Sports

Report: Pogba close to signing new five-year United deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paul Pogba is close to agreeing a new five-year Manchester United deal. SunSport understands the Red Devils are confident of announcing the news at the end of the season. The Frenchman, 27, has had a change of heart since expressing his desire to leave the club this time last season. Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has […]
Sports Top Stories

Osaka fights back against Azarenka to win US Open

Posted on Author Reporter

  Naomi Osaka demonstrated her growing maturity to fight back against Victoria Azarenka in a compelling US Open final and claim her third Grand Slam title. Japanese fourth seed Osaka, 22, won 1-6 6-3 6-3 for her second US Open title. Osaka was overwhelmed in the first set and was in danger of trailing 3-0 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica