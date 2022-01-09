Sports

AFCON: Senegal’s Koulibaly tests positive for Covid-19

…as CAF insist teams must play with just 11 players and no keeper

Napoli centre back Kalidou Koulibaly has tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the Serie A club said on Saturday.

Senegal open their campaign in a Group B clash against Zimbabwe on Monday.

“Kalidou Koulibaly has tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Senegal. The defender, who is vaccinated and asymptomatic, is now in self-isolation as per protocol,” Napoli said in a statement.

Senegal were scheduled to depart Dakar on Wednesday but the trip was delayed for re-testing of the squad after positive cases for midfielders Pape Matar Sarr and Nampalys Mendy and striker Mame Baba Thiam.

Senegal Football Federation general secretary Victor Seh Cisse later said a further six staff members had also tested positive.

On Thursday, Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and team mate Mario Lemina returned positive results when tested on arrival at Yaounde’s airport, putting their participation in the tournament in doubt.

Meanwhile, Countries suffering Covid outbreaks will have to play their Africa Cup of Nations matches even if they have only 11 players available.

New guidelines from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) state matches will still go ahead even if none of the 11 players is a goalkeeper.

Any nation unable to fulfil a fixture will forfeit the game 2-0.

The guidance has been issued after several nations reported Covid cases before the tournament starts on Sunday.

CAF said that in “exceptional cases” the tournament’s organising committee “will take the appropriate decision”.

On Friday Egypt delayed their departure for the tournament, which is taking place in Cameroon, and were forced to cancel training after coronavirus cases were reported in their camp.

The Pharaohs, who have won the competition a record seven times, eventually flew to Cameroon on Saturday.

Guinea were forced to leave behind defender Mikael Dyrestam, midfielder Morlaye Sylla and striker Seydouba Soumah at their training base in Rwanda.

Cape Verde and debutants Gambia were hit by several positive tests last week, while Tunisia have also reported cases from their pre-tournament camp.

*Courtesy: Reuters & BBC

 

