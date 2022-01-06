AFCON: Squad numbers revealed as Super Eagles arrive Cameroon

The Super Eagles of Nigeria players have gotten their jersey numbers ahead of the forthcoming 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

In the goalkeepers’ department, Maduka Okoye still retained his number one jersey for the 33rd AFCON which is billed to kick off on Sunday, while Daniel Akpeyi and John Noble will put on 16 and 27 respectively.

Joe Aribo retained his number 10, while Odion Ighalo and Chidera Ejuke will wear 9 and 13 respectively.

The Super Eagles also arrived in Garoua, Cameroon from Abuja via a chartered flight in the early hours of Thursday.

The Nigerian national football team will open their campaign against Egypt on Sunday at the Roumde Adjia stadium, Garoua.

The match will kick off at 4 pm.

See the jersey numbers of all Super Eagles players below:

Goalkeepers:

Francis Uzoho 23

John Noble 27

Daniel Akpeyi 16

Maduka Okoye 1

Defenders:

Chidozie Awaziem 20

Kenneth Omeruo 22

William Ekong 5

Semi Ajayi 6

Olaoluwa Aina 2

Jamilu Collins 3

Zaidu Sanusi 12

Olisa Ndah 26

Chidozie Awazien 20

Tyronne Ebuehi 21

Midfielders:

Frank Onyeka 8

Joseph Ayodele-Aribo 10

Wilfred Ndidi 4

Chidera Ejuke 13

Kelechi Nwakali 25

Forwards:

Ahmed Musa 7

Samuel Chukwueze 17

Moses Simon 15

Sadiq Umar 24

Taiwo Awoniyi 19

Odion Jude Ighalo 9

Alex Iwobi 18

Kelechi Iheanacho 14

Henry Onyekuru 11

Peter Olayinka 28

