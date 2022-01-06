AFCON: Squad numbers revealed as Super Eagles arrive Cameroon

The Super Eagles of Nigeria players have gotten their jersey numbers ahead of the forthcoming 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.
In the goalkeepers’ department, Maduka Okoye still retained his number one jersey for the 33rd AFCON which is billed to kick off on Sunday, while Daniel Akpeyi and John Noble will put on 16 and 27 respectively.
Joe Aribo retained his number 10, while Odion Ighalo and Chidera Ejuke will wear 9 and 13 respectively.
The Super Eagles also arrived in Garoua, Cameroon from Abuja via a chartered flight in the early hours of Thursday.
The Nigerian national football team will open their campaign against Egypt on Sunday at the Roumde Adjia stadium, Garoua.
The match will kick off at 4 pm.
See the jersey numbers of all Super Eagles players below:
Goalkeepers:
Francis Uzoho 23
John Noble 27
Daniel Akpeyi 16
Maduka Okoye 1
Defenders:
Chidozie Awaziem 20
Kenneth Omeruo 22
William Ekong 5
Semi Ajayi 6
Olaoluwa Aina 2
Jamilu Collins 3
Zaidu Sanusi 12
Olisa Ndah 26
Tyronne Ebuehi 21
Midfielders:
Frank Onyeka 8
Joseph Ayodele-Aribo 10
Wilfred Ndidi 4
Chidera Ejuke 13
Kelechi Nwakali 25
Forwards:
Ahmed Musa 7
Samuel Chukwueze 17
Moses Simon 15
Sadiq Umar 24
Taiwo Awoniyi 19
Odion Jude Ighalo 9
Alex Iwobi 18
Kelechi Iheanacho 14
Henry Onyekuru 11
Peter Olayinka 28