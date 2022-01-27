Sports

AFCON stadium crush: ‘The force behind forced us to fall

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

On Monday, 46-year-old Cameroon fan Ndombi Irene was excited as she approached Yaounde’s Olembe Stadium with her son for the Africa Cup of Nations knock-out tie with Comoros. However, as she neared the stadium perimeter, her dreams turned into a nightmare as a crush left eight dead. Here, she tells BBC Sport Africa Irene said: “As we were approaching the first entrance, where we were supposed to be checked for COVID pass and match ticket, I realised the entrance was too small. “Then the police suddenly asked us to stop. I don’t know why – maybe they wanted to do a check or something.

“I observed from the crowd outside, and the way the police were managing it, that it might be very difficult for everybody to enter the stadium before 8pm when the match was supposed to start.” “When I realised that, it was already too late – I could not go back, I could not go forward. I was stuck in the middle of the crowd, where we were just being forced by the pressure behind to keep moving. “The crowd behind did not know what was happening ahead – that those in front were not moving – so they kept coming and coming.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Inter Milan open Serie A title defence with thumping of Genoa

Posted on Author Reporter

  Inter Milan kicked off their Italian league title defence by cruising past Genoa 4-0 on Saturday in an encouraging display from the champions following a turbulent close season. Simone Inzaghi’s side were two goals ahead after 13 minutes thanks to Milan Skriniar and Hakan Calhanoglu, before second-half strikes from Arturo Vidal and Edin Dzeko […]
Sports

Group rolls out drums for Ajunwa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A Lagos 1-1 based entertainment outfit, Great Dynamic Talents Limited has revealed plans it is putting in place to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Chioma Amaju’s golden jump. Chief Executive Officer of the outfit Amb.(Rev) Samuel Ikpea who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club revealed that the plans include a symposium, […]
Sports

JUST IN: Chelsea sack Lampard after 18 months in charge

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea have sacked head coach Frank Lampard after 18 months in charge. Former Chelsea midfielder Lampard, 42, leaves with the club ninth in the Premier League table after last week’s defeat at Leicester City, having won once in their past five league matches, reports the BBC. His final game in charge was Sunday’s 3-1 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica